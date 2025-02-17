Bardsley back with Nuggets as century nears

Matthew Bardsley in action for the Nuggets in Dunedin in 2023. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Slippery Eel is back.

Matthew Bardsley has returned for another season with the Otago Nuggets.

The small forward will be clocking his sixth season and is closing in on 100 games for the franchise.

The 29-year-old is 13 games away from the milestone.

He also has the honour of being the first Nuggets player to officially sign on for the 2025 National Basketball League season, although the Otago Daily Times understands several other locals have already inked deals and will be confirmed soon.

Bardsley has been involved in two successful campaigns. He made some telling contributions from the bench during the 2020 Showdown, which the Nuggets won, and added value from the pine in 2022 when the Nuggets collected their first NBL title proper.

— The Southland Sharks have confirmed their third American import player for the opening half of the season.

Josiah Allick will join the Sharks from the Nebraska Huskers.

New coach Jonathan Yim said he was delighted to bring a basketball talent like Allick to the Sharks.

"Coming from a top programme like Nebraska, and playing for a coach I have the utmost respect for in Fred Hoiberg, I know Josiah will be ready to compete and perform at a high level," he said.