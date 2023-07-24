Bombers win by 10

It was too far back by the time the run was over.

The Andy Bay Falcons led by one early in the second quarter, when their ability to finish deserted them.

At the other end the City Rise Bombers took full advantage, piling on a 27-8 run through the last seven minutes of the second half.

It took them to a 58-40 halftime lead and, while the Falcons hit back to reduce that margin to five, it was too much to overcome.

The Bombers ran out 95-85 winners on Saturday in their charge towards the playoffs in men's club basketball.

Maika Shortland led the Bombers with 26 points, in arguably his best game of the season, while Caleb Smiler and Joseph Euphrat added 20 each.

The Falcons leant on Matt Pyper, who posted 31 points in another huge display.

Little separated the teams through the first quarter, and Pyper hit a pair free throws to give the Falcons a 32-31 lead early in the second quarter.

But at that point the Falcons offence dried up.

They still generated enough good looks, they just could not finish them.

Meanwhile, the Bombers ignited. The leading trio, alongside Jordan Perez, took control as the margin grew until halftime.

At times there were baskets that were too easy, runners going untouched in transition or getting to the hoop too easily.

At others, they made tough shots from the outside.

That turned at halftime, as the Falcons began getting stops and a pair of transition baskets reignited their offence.

Hamish Robertson (15 points) took over the game as both scorer and playmaker, proving influential in getting the score back to 67-62 just prior to the final break.

But it was all they could manage.

A mini-run from the Bombers restored the double-digit lead, before a pair of three-pointers from Shortland made it 82-64.

That proved too much to come back from with six minutes to play.

The other two games were far more one-sided.

The St Kilda Saints thrashed a depleted Magic Lions team 96-64.

James Ross led the Saints with 22 points, while young guard Oak Chisholm had 11 for the Lions.

The Mid City Magic put in a similarly convincing performance to beat Varsity 97-65.

Oscar Hickey had 26 points for the Magic, while Ryan Pringle led Varsity with 29.

Two rounds remain until the playoffs.