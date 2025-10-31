Basketball: Hoiho thump Southern rivals

Southern Hoiho Lillian Dart passes the ball to Yaylah Simmons during their destruction of Mainland Pouakai at the Edgar Centre tonight. Photo: Peter McIntosh

That is how you exact your revenge.

The Southern Hoiho have reminded their South Island rivals who’s boss after thumping the Mainland Pouakai 102-66 in Dunedin tonight.

It was a massive turnaround from the Hoiho who lost to the Pouakai 121-83 in the opening game of the season last month.

It was a full team effort across the floor with five players finishing on double figures.

Jessie Edwards was big - finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Claire Jacobs added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Taylah Simmons had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Bec Pizzey was classy with 12 points and six rebounds and Lil Dart injected 17 points off the bench.

Defensively they were stoic, keeping the Pouakai quiet with only Esra McGoldrick (16) and Morgan Yaeger reaching double figures.

Simmons finished a nice jump shot and then came up with a steal down the other end.

The Hoiho fumbled the ball and McKenna Dale took off. Edwards soon put a stop to that with a massive block, finished by Pizzey off the glass.

Charlotte Whittaker banked a triple and Taylor Mikesell added another to stop the Hoiho run.

But the Hoiho started to connect. They moved the ball around the arc, Zoe Richards fought for a rebound which landed for Dart to nail the three.

The Hoiho led 24-15 at the first break.

Edwards picked off an easy ball Paige Bradley finished it off the glass as the Hoiho forged ahead to a 13-point lead.

The Hoiho centre was in the thick of everything, brushing off the contact to find her way along the base.

They were a more cohesive unit, working off each other and finding the right options on the run.

Bree Hall nailed a deep three and Dale found a classy bucket to keep the Pouakai in touch.

The visitors started to become increasingly frustrated at the lack of whistle coming their way.

But that did not bother the Hoiho, who put their foot down and beat the Pouakai - known for their own speed – with their own pace.

The Hoiho led 51-32 at halftime.

The Pouakai came out of the break fast looking to eat into the deficit but Jacobs nailed a deep three.

Bradley finished a lay-up, Edwards came up with another block – bringing a vocal Hoiho bench to their feet – and Pizzey finished at the hoop.

Jacobs banked yet another from deep to put the Hoiho safely in the driver's seat with a 27-point lead.

Defensively the Hoiho were over everything and were the first to any loose ball. They limited the Pouakai to just 13-points in the third quarter.

Dart nailed a deep three to finish the quarter in style and give the Hoiho a 79-45 lead at the last break.

The scores

Southern Hoiho 102 (Jessie Edwards 19, Claire Jacobs 19)

Mainland Pouakai 66 (Esra McGoldrick 16, Morgan Yaeger 10)

Quarter scores: Hoiho 24-15, 51-32, 79-45.