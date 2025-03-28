Boucher returns to Breakers

Dillon Boucher. Photo: Getty Images

The new owners of the New Zealand Breakers have appointed Dillon Boucher as president of basketball operations, bringing the former championship-winning player back to the club he was once the general manager of.

Boucher played 132 games for the Breakers over two stints at the NBL club and helped the team to win a historic three-peat of championships from 2011 to 2013.

Considered to be a club legend on the court, Boucher also had an impact in the front office when he took on the role of general manager between 2016 and 2019.

Boucher's jersey was retired by the Breakers and hung in the rafters.

In 2021 Boucher became the chief executive of Basketball New Zealand.

The change in ownership of the NBL club came after the Breakers ended the last season outside of the playoffs.

In a statement, the club said Boucher was the "first key appointment" as the new owners Leon and Stephen Grice built the organisation back after taking over from the American ownership group lead by Matt Walsh.

"While there will be further updates to come, we felt it was important to share this exciting development.

"Dillon's extensive experience and proven track record within the New Zealand basketball landscape make him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership and understanding of the game will be crucial as we move forward.

"We are confident that Dillon's expertise will have a significant positive impact, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he will bring in his role."

On Tuesday, the front office staff under the former owners sent a message to fans signing off their involvement with the club and said they had a new jersey design ready to unveil "combining our signature colours with a throwback to our legacy, the iconic New Zealand black as the hero" and said following feedback the team would not be going on an NBA tour next season.

Whether those plans would continue under the new front office staff would be revealed in the months to come before the 2025/26 season tips off.