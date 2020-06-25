Brogdon latest NBA player to test positive

Thursday, 25 June 2020

    Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star  has reported.

    Brogdon (27) has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppage March 11. Brogdon was injured and not playing when the NBA was forced to pause the season.

    It follows yesterday's news that seven other NBA players, including star Serbian centre Nikola Jokic, had tested positive for the virus.

    Brogdon was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

    Brogdon's hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return. However, it's not yet clear whether the former NBA Rookie of the Year will be available when the season resumes in Orlando next month due to the positive COVID-19 test.

    The Pacers are scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp the first week of July.

    Individual workouts have taken place in Indianapolis with trainers and coaches permitted to lead players through one-on-one sessions.

    The NBA is scheduled to resume in an amended format next month at Disney World in Orlando.

