Hoiho sign US player

American Natalie Chou has signed with the Southern Hoiho for the upcoming Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa season.

Chou has been playing in Australia for the Perth Redbacks in the NBL1 West averaging 18.7 points, 2.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.8 steals per game.

She joins Australian Isabella Brancatisano who has also signed with the Hoiho. Brancatisano played for the Mt Gambier Pioneers in the NBL1 South, where she averages 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

She was named NBL1 South defensive player of the year last year.