Hoiho stun defending champs in season opener

American import Ashten Prechtel starred for the Hoiho, putting up a double-double in her debut game. File photo: Getty Images

The Southern Hoiho have sent a major statement to the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League.

They are here to play.

The Hoiho have beaten defending champions Tokomanawa Queens 82-75 in Porirua tonight.

It was a stark contrast from the team that only secured one win last season and a fantastic start under new head coach Todd Marshall.

They monstered Tokomanawa on the rebound count 56 to 34, including 22 to four offensively, and scored 26 to six second-chance points.

American import Ashten Prechtel starred, proving she will be a handful for opponents this season.

She secured a double-double with 25 points and 21 rebounds.

She attacked the hoop, and proved her depth from deep, and caused plenty of disruption on defence.

Zoe Richards and Paige Bradley backed her up with their own double-doubles.

Richards showed her maturity and was a weapon at the hoop, scoring 15 points and 12 rebounds.

American import Bradley — who only met her team-mates earlier in the day — scored 12 points and had 11 assists.

Captain Samara Gallaher showed her experience, helping shift her players in to space and banged down some big shots.

Tokomanawa had a night to forget without their Tall Ferns Stella Beck and Lilly Taulelei, who were out for personal reasons.

But the night belonged to the Hoiho.They showed their intent early and came out firing.

Gallaher scored a lovely hook shot and Richards knocked down a three soon after.

Ahlise Hurst showed she will be a menace beyond the arc, scoring a couple of deep three-pointers, finishing with 16 points.

Suddenly the Hoiho were out to a 10 point lead.

Tokomanawa were slow to settle in to their work and struggled to get flow on offense.

Maya Dodson blocked Prechtel’s shot — her former Stanford team-mate —, Stephanie Watts sent the ball down to Parris Mason who finished it off.

That gave Tokomanawa a bit of rhythm, but the visitors still led 26-23 at the break.

The Hoiho were first to all loose balls, locked in and pressured hard on defence and forced Tokomanawa into rushing their shots.

Chrislyn Carr started to weave some magic and bring Tokomanawa in to the game.

She scored a couple of late two-pointers to trail 41-40 at halftime.

But the Hoiho hit back straight after the break.

They came out strong, scoring 10 points in two minutes and putting pressure on Tokomanawa.

Hurst stole an offensive rebounds, linked up wide with Gallaher who banged down another three.

A few silly errors through the middle from the visitors allowed Tokomanawa to come back on the board.

Carr scored with seconds to spare and brought the score to 65-56.

The Hoiho just continued with their work and hustled to the win.