Kenny rapt to be getting back on court

Jarrod Kenny (left), playing for the Cairns Taipans, keeps Bryce Cotton of the Wildcats in check during an ANBL game in Perth in March. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Jarrod Kenny is a handy man on court.

He is also a handy man around the house.

The 34-year-old veteran point guard spent a portion of lockdown chipping away at the projects on that list that never seems to get any smaller — you know the one. You probably use it as a bookmark for the television guide.

Now he is very popular with fiancee Ailbhe Madden and he is also popular with the Otago Nuggets’ fans.

The franchise drafted the experienced international with the last pick of the second round.

He joins fellow Tall Black Jordan Ngatai in what promises to be a productive pairing for the Nuggets during the revamped National Basketball League (NBL) which begins in Auckland next week.

While Kenny enjoyed his stint on the tools, he is very keen to return to what he does best. And that is running the floor and getting the ball into the hands of anyone in a position to score.

There has been some criticism of the rejigged tournament, though. The players will be expected to play up to three games a week and the wages on offer are below what top basketballers would otherwise expect to earn.

Kenny has shelved any reservations in favour of embracing the opportunity to play the game he loves.

"It has its pros and cons but for anyone that wants to play basketball, and for Basketball New Zealand to get this up and going, it’s awesome," he told the Otago Daily Times.

"Everyone has their own take on it but, for me, I’m just happy to get back out on court again and to try and get another contract and stay in shape for the Tall Blacks."

Kenny felt the NBL had addressed some of the player welfare issues and he was philosophical about the level of remuneration. Contracts reportedly range from $1000 to $7500 for the six-week-long tournament.

"A lot of players are taking a hit but that is pretty common across every working environment at the moment, so we are not alone in that aspect. But I think that is another sticking point for a lot of people."

Kenny kept himself fit during lockdown by doing some cross training and the home handyman gig was helpful as well.

"I’ve been doing a lot of building . . . just doing odds and ends around here and just keeping myself busy. But it is manual labour, so the body is always moving which I find good."

Kenny splits his time between Australia and his home in Hawke’s Bay.

He has played a lot of basketball for the Hawks during the years but he started out with the now defunct Harbour Heat in 2002. He also had a one-year stint with the Nelson Giants in 2016, and has played in the Australian National Basketball League since 2015, winning two championship titles with the Perth Wildcats in 2016 and 2017.

Kenny was also part of the Tall Blacks squad which won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He is looking forward to his next challenge with the Nuggets. One of his major roles will be to nurture the Nuggets’ young guards and aid their development.

"It is pretty cool being [drafted] by the Nuggets. Obviously they have been out for a while and to see them come back in is awesome.

"I’ve had a lot of friends play for the Nuggets . . . and they are excited to see me running around in blue."

The Nuggets pulled out of the league in 2014 for financial reasons. The fixture against the Manawatu Jets on June 24th will mark their return.