King 4th NZ-born player to be drafted

Dunedin-born Mojave King became the fourth New Zealand-born athlete to be drafted into the NBA.

The 21 year old was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 47th pick of the draft, and joins Sean Marks, Aron Baynes and Steven Adams as the only other New Zealanders to be drafted.

The 47th pick was traded to the Indiana Pacers.

King, who has born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia, is the son of Otago Nuggets great Leonard King. His mother Tracey King (nee Paul) played representative basketball for Otago and also played college basketball in the United States.

The 1.95m shooting guard signed with the Cairns Taipans in the Australian NBL for the 2020-21 season as part of the Next Stars programme to help develop NBA prospects.

He played 30 games for the Taipans and joined the the Adelaide 36ers the following season.

Last year he played 16 games for the Southland Sharks in the New Zealand National Basketball League.