Most valuable Shark

Southland Sharks big Josiah Allick has been named MVP of the NBL. The American averaged 18.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also earned a spot in the all star five, and was named forward of the year and rebounding champion.
The Sharks beat the Auckland Tuatara 91-75 on Thursday to make the top four. They meet defending champions the Canterbury Rams in the semifinal this afternoon. — APL