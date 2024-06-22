Nuggets have to find answers

Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Nuggets must have been busy problem-solving during the last few days.

They were humbled 102-70 by an under-strength Auckland Tuatara side in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets were undermanned as well, but that does not completely explain what was an anaemic performance.

The loss left their playoff prospects on life support.

And a loss to the Tauranga Whai at the Edgar Centre tomorrow would essentially extinguish any remaining hope.

They lost to the Whai in Tauranga earlier in the season in what was probably their worst performance of the campaign. But the display against the Tuatara was a close second.

The game plan completely unravelled and they were not able to respond.

The Nuggets have leaned heavily on Kimani Lawrence to score on the inside. That blueprint works well enough when the Nuggets are hitting shots from the outside.

But when they are not landing those then the defence can pack the paint and double team Lawrence.

The Tuatara was able to do exactly that and the American power forward really struggled in the tight confines.

All season he has been able to put in a couple of giant strides towards the basket and pop in a lay-up. And his ability to cut across the key and roll in hook shots has been a real weapon.

But there was no way around Rob Loe and company and Lawrence registered a season-low 11 points and turned the ball over five times.

He averages more than 22 points per game in the league, so that left a real dent in the Nuggets’ offence.

Ben Henshall was, and is, away on international duty and his absence caused some cracks to open up.

The 19-year-old Australian creates a lot of shots. Without him prowling the perimeter and drawing the defence out, the key was even more crammed.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly put up a lot of shots to help ease the pressure. But he stuck just one of his 11 three-point attempts in a horrific shooting display from the outside.

His pace proved an asset in transition, though. And he did top-score for the Nuggets with 19 points.

But he also turned the ball over six times.

The Nuggets were sloppy when in possession.

They are missing point guard Dontae Russo-Nance, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, and New Zealand guard Tai Webster returned to the United States in late May. His departure left a big gap in the roster as well.

Matthew Bardsley and Darcy Knox have stepped up into the starting five and Jack Andrew is plugging away at centre.

But the Nuggets (6-10) lack some firepower which no amount of problem solving will help. But they have to find a way to stretch what resources they do have.

The Whai also desperately need a win to stay in contention. They were comfortably beaten 93-82 by the Southland Sharks in Invercargill last night, missing out on a chance to equal the Nuggets’ record.

They will also be at the disadvantage of having to play two games in three days, and the Nuggets have been a much tougher side at home at the Edgar Centre, where they have registered quality wins against the likes of the Wellington Saints, Nelson Giants and Hawke’s Bay Hawks.

NBL

Dunedin, 3pm tomorrow

Otago Nuggets: Darcy Knox, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Matthew Bardsley, Kimani Lawrence, Jack Andrew, Robbie Coman, Joshua Aitcheson, Caleb Smiler, Matt Pyper, Joe Ahie, Benji Freeman, Michael Ruske.

Taurangi Whai: Demarcus Holland, Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Denhym Brooke, Phillip Carr, Jayden Bezzant, Jayden Boucher, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Xanda Marsters, Te Tuhi Lewis, Carter Hopoi, Maioro Greensill, Zion Anderson.