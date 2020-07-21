Nuggets keen to turn tables on Huskies

Another revenge mission looms tonight.

The Otago Nuggets turned around their initial loss to the Franklin Bulls with a win on Saturday.

Now they will look to do the same against the Auckland Huskies.

Last time the sides met the Nuggets put on a disjointed display to be beaten 81-69. However, they have come a long way since then, losing just one of their past five games.

In those, they have shown the ability to win both by scoring well and by gritty defence.

The Huskies have found winning form after a slow start.

They are one game behind the Nuggets on the table, although placings are of little relevance right now with one win separating the top five teams.

The Huskies are coming off a 96-67 win over the Nelson Giants, in which they had a phenomenal first quarter.

They hit their first 17 shots to lead 45-12 at the first break.

Doing that again would be bordering on impossible. But it does signal their ability to score quickly.

Tip-off tonight is at 7.30pm.