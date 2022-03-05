Nuggets look to build squad depth

A trial and the reopening of the border will bolster the Otago Nuggets squad in the coming weeks.

Brent Matehaere, who this week was confirmed as the team’s head coach for a third year, said both would help the team fill out its squad.

At present, its roster consists solely of big man Sam Timmins, who will return after a successful season with the New Zealand Breakers.

Matehaere said a group of local players had been doing training sessions in recent weeks.

They would be able to press for selection at an upcoming trial, although he had a reasonable idea of who the team was looking at.

"I think it gives people the chance to have a date to work towards to have a chance to make the wider squad I guess," Matehaere said.

"We’ll be looking at continuing our philosophy of having development players, local guys around here that we see as potential NBL guys in the future.

"If there’s people pop up from University that want to press their case as well, that’s always a bonus.

"But we should really know by then who’s about and where we’re sitting. It gives people a chance, you normally go into trials knowing what you’re looking for, but sometimes there’s surprises."

A move to three imports, up from two last year, would have a significant impact as well.

There had been uncertainty around whether they would be able to get into the country, although signs were promising they would feature under the five-step border reopening plan.

"We’ve got potential for imports," Matehaere said.

"I believe tier two will be opening soon, that’s what we’re hoping. Then we’ll be able to put some names to paper.

"It will certainly make the league a lot different with each team having the opportunity to get three imports. That changes dynamics quite a lot within an area."

The team had initially been set to begin its season on April 10.

That has since been delayed to April 28, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and red traffic light setting.

Matehaere said it gave the team some breathing room, although it would continue working to build up to its new start date.

"Obviously [we want to] continue to build, continue to implement systems we want.

"As people arrive in the city that they’re just fitting in and picking that stuff up.

"If those around them understand my vision, and they’re working around the strengths of those that are coming in and those that are here, then we’re going to put ourselves in good stead to be ready to go April 28 at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson."