Nuggets notch tight win over Tuatara

And still undefeated.

The Otago Nuggets ground out a fifth consecutive win in the National Basketball League with a hard-fought 93-89 win against the Auckland Tuatara in Auckland tonight.

The match did not always go as planned.

For Weeks – Jarrad Weeks that is – it looked like the home side might have too much firepower.

Weeks poured in 35 points in a sensational effort. The home team led at every quarter break except the last one.

The Nuggets locked in on defence in the second half, restricting the Tuatara to 36 points.

That is where the game was won.

That, and some nice shooting from range in the stretch.

Todd Withers knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the final quarter to finish the game with 22 points.

Michael Harris came alive in the second half and he hit a three from deep in the final seconds to help secure the win.

He got his tally up to 21.

JaQuori McLaughlin chipped in with 20 points and drove to the hoop well. He could not always finish from the free throw line, but it was a good display.

Weeks imposed himself on the game early with a hot run in the opening quarter.

He amassed 13 points in the period as the Tuatara took control.

McLaughlin and Withers knocked down early threes to keep the visitors in touch.

But Auckland centre Rob Loe got involved with a block and bucket at the other end.

The Nuggets' reputation for hardy defence was bruised a little, with the visitors conceding 32 in the opening 10 minutes.

The Tuatara got too many opportunities at the free throw line, drilling all 14 attempts.

Trailing by nine at the break the Nuggets got a couple of defensive stops early in the second stanza and put dent in the lead.

Darcy Knox nailed a three from the top of the key to close the gap further.

But Weeks was proving unstoppable. He popped in another couple of threes to wrestle back the momentum.

Auckland led 53-44 at halftime and that is when the television coverage cut out.

Pity that because the Nuggets made mini a run through Michael Harris and a late three by Withers and Robbie Coman cut the deficit to 71-65 with 10 minutes to play.

Coverage returned for the final quarter, albeit without commentary for most of it.

Sometimes words are just pitifully inadequate anyway. What happened was the Nuggets tightened up on defence.

Withers drained a trio of three pointers. Sam Timmins and Harris hit from range as well.

The Nuggets got out to an eight-point lead but had to survive a strong finish.

Rumours Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster will pop up at the Nuggets this season gained more credibility tonight when in-the-know commentators Justin Nelson and Casey Frank discussed it on Sky's Hoop Heads programme.

That would be a big signing for the franchise. It would certainly add to their offensive potential and boost their prospects of defending their title.

The score

Otago Nuggets 93 (Todd Withers 22, Michael Harris 21), Auckland Tuatara 89 (Jarrad Weeks 35, Reuben Te Rangi 15).

Quarter scores: 23-32, 44-53 (21-21), 65-71 (21-18), 93-89 (28-18).