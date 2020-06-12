Nuggets select Ngatai first, then grab steal in Kenny

Jordan Ngatai. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Nuggets arguably nabbed the top two available players in the National Basketball League inaugural player draft last night.

They used the first pick in round one to secure the services of Tall Blacks forward Jordan Ngatai.

But they got a steal at the bottom of round two. Tall Blacks point guard Jarrod Kenny was still available and the Nuggets grabbed the veteran.

Ngatai brings valuable size to the roster which is stacked with zippy guards.

The 27-year-old is a proven performer who has picked up three NBL titles with the Wellington Saints. A southpaw, he is a gifted scorer and quite athletic for a 1.96m tall player.

He has been with the Breakers since 2014 and made his international debut for the Tall Blacks in 2013.

Ngatai also featured strongly during the Tall Blacks’ bronze medal campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kenny was expected to go much higher in the draft. The 34-year-old is a proven international performer.

His leadership, court craft and outstanding defensive capabilities will be an asset.

And looking further into the future, he is the ideal player to help nurture the Nuggets’ contingent of young guards.

With Otago’s third pick, coach Brent Matehaere went with size. He drafted forward Jordan Hunt, who at 2.05m will give the team some presence in the paint.

The team also picked up the services of Aucklander Kane Keil, while Dunedin-based players Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox and Richie Rodger were pre-selected.

The Nuggets rounded out their squad with Sam Aruwa, Akiva Mcbirney-Griffin, Jack Andrews and Matthew Bardsley.

Matehaere was contacted for comment midway through the draft and was thrilled with how it had gone.

"Jarrod Kenny was actually our No1 pick before Jordan Ngatai entered the draft," Matehaere revealed.

"So we are ecstatic with our first three picks. We are exactly where we wanted to be."

A couple of talented home-grown players will suit up against the Nuggets. Centre Sam Timmins signed with the Franklin Bulls and was pre-selected by the Auckland-based team early in the second round, while guard Joe Cook-Green was pre-selected by the Canterbury Rams with their third pick.

The Rams also locked up the services of forward Jack Salt, while veteran forward Mika Vukona was pre-selected by his beloved Nelson Giants.

The final playing rosters for the seven teams will not be confirmed until after the trade window closes on Sunday.

Teams have until then to complete any trades.

The draft

Otago Nuggets roster: Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt, Kane Keil, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Richie Rodger,Sam Aruwa, Akiva Mcbirney-Griffin, Jack Andrews, Matthew Bardsley.