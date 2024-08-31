Obituary: Joe Bryant, basketballer

Kobe and Joe Bryant (left) share a laugh at the Kobe Basketball Academy in 2007. Photo: Getty Images

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant was best-known as the father of the Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, but had a successful career in the game in his own right.

The Philadelphia-born forward had a successful college ball career at La Salle before being picked 14th overall in the 1975 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors.

After four seasons there, including the 1977 finals, Bryant was traded to San Diego.

Three seasons there were followed by a year in Houston, before Bryant headed to Europe, where he played for a decade.

After retiring Bryant made a successful switch to coaching, and headed teams in Europe and Asia, as well as two stints with the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

Joe Bryant died on July 15, aged 69. — Agencies