Former Breakers, Southland player Kevin Braswell dies

Kevin Braswell during his time as Breakers coach in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The former Breakers player and coach, Kevin Braswell, has died.

The Breakers confirmed his death overnight on their Facebook page.

The 46 year old died in Japan.

Braswell, who was born in Baltimore, underwent emergency heart surgery in Japan last month.

He joined the Breakers in 2010 and also played for Southland and Saints in the National Basketball League.

The point guard helped the Breakers win the Australian NBL title in 2011.

He started his basketball career with Georgetown before going into professional leagues in Belgium and Poland in 2003.

Braswell started his coaching career in Wellington with Saints in 2016, before going on to coach the Breakers for a season.