One last challenge for Otago Nuggets

Otago Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere talks to his players during a National Basketball League game at the Edgar Centre in April. PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG

One last dance in front of their home fans.

The Otago Nuggets have a small glimmer of hope making the NBL playoffs, but it seems unlikely when they need to beat the Franklin Bulls by about 160 points in Dunedin tonight.

They also need other results to go their way to create a four-team tie for sixth place — but rapid league points also come into the equation, which makes it hard for the Nuggets.

Instead, Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere is preparing his side for one last challenge against the Bulls — who beat table leaders Canterbury Rams on Thursday — at the Edgar Centre.

Former Nuggets captain Sam Timmins also returns to Dunedin for the first time in his new colours.

"We are looking forward to, I guess, the challenge of playing Sam ... and the challenge of playing against the Bulls, who just knocked over the top team in the league," Matehaere said.

"It’s our opportunity to play a legitimate playoff team and to see how we compete against them.

"That’s the challenge for us in front of our crowd for the last game of 2024."

It was easy to get nostalgic at this time of the season and wonder what could have been for the Nuggets — but Matehaere said that was not where his team was at.

"[We’re] basically focused on enjoying the moment and making sure that we get out there and have crack.

"We’re going to be trying a couple of different things. You never know, we’ll see how they roll."

They will be without Ben Henshall, who remains in Australia with a chest infection after the Australian camp.

The Nuggets are riding high though, after beating the Nelson Giants 88-79 last Friday.

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly had his best return of the season, knocking down 34 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Matehaere hoped for more of that tonight as the Nuggets look to thank their loyal fans who had supported them all season.

"Some of the games the guys have been on court for 30 minutes afterwards signing autographs, interacting especially with the youngsters that have come out and watched," Matehaere said.

"That’s been a real joy, to see how much engagement there is in the community in both directions.

"Basketball’s on the rise and it certainly still is in Dunedin, and we look to help continue that growth."