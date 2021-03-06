Promising forward Andrew 11th player confirmed for Nuggets roster

The Otago Nuggets’ roster is beginning to take on a more complete look.

Young big man Jack Andrew has re-signed for this year’s National Basketball League.

Andrew is the team’s 11th confirmed player.

The 19-year-old was part of last year’s champion team in his first year out of St Kevin’s College in Oamaru. He was largely used as a back-up to Jordan Hunt, alongside fellow youngster Akiva McBirney-Griffin.

However, he showed plenty of promise at various stages, notably in a 16-point performance against the Manawatu Jets.

A 2.08m forward, Andrew returned to play for the St Kilda Saints in club basketball last year.

He joins what looks to be a handy front line.

Sam Timmins and Australian import Geremy McKay give the Nuggets two useful new pieces.

Andrew, McBirney-Griffen and last year’s club most valuable player Aaron Roydhouse fill out the big spots.

In the back court, key duo from last year Richie Rodger and Josh Aitcheson were confirmed last month.

American import Isaiah Moss will also be a key guard, while Darcy Knox and Matthew Bardsley bring their experience from last year’s winning team.

Forward Pafe Momoisea, from Christchurch, is the other newcomer.

The team begins its season on April 24, at the Edgar Centre, against the Wellington Saints.