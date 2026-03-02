Tall Blacks beat Guam in World Cup qualifier

Reuben Te Rangi drives to the basket during the Tall Blacks' match against Guam. Photo: Ryan Ecal/FIBA via Getty Images

The Tall Blacks have beaten hosts Guam 99-67 to go two-from-two in their second window of qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Reuben Te Rangi started the game with the Tall Blacks first five points, before Jack Andrew scored four of his own.

New Zealand's up and in defensive scheme seemed to be doing the job as Guam struggled to put points on the board early.

Keanu Rasmussen entered the game, knocking down a corner three ball to score his first points as a Tall Black as the visitors extended their lead.

The Kiwis' defensive intensity continued to cause troubles for the Guam players, as the Tall Blacks continued to make baskets with regularity, opening up a 20-point lead halfway through the second quarter.

Guamanian guard, Takumi Simon, was doing everything he could to keep his side in the hunt, finishing the first half with 13 points, but it was the Tall Blacks who'd take a 51-34 lead into half time.

The Tall Blacks didn't take long to get back into their work at the start of the second half, with Andrew continuing to lead the way down low, taking his tally to 16 points with another putback half-way through the third quarter.

Britt started to get going with six the the third, while the Tall Blacks continued to extend their lead to 19 points.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, as New Zealand continued to tack on points and further their lead.

Andrew finished with 20 points while Te Rangi had 15 and Rasmussen 14.

Flavell was happy with the team's performance.

"We watched the Australian game the other day, so we came in with full respect for this Guam team," Flavell said.

"For us it was all about our defensive mindset - two guys in particular, Simon and Freeman. We really obviously concentrated on those two in particular and tried to keep them quiet.

"For the most part I thought we did a pretty good job. Simon got going in the second half but for the most part, really happy with our team's performance on the defensive end."

Flavell also very happy with the way the team's new additions.

"Jack Andrew, Sam Timmins, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Jackson Ball - they just arrived the other day. I said to them, you're gonna make mistakes, we're going to be somewhat rusty here and there on the offensive end.

"But they came straight in and added to our side. For us, that's our identity."

The Tall Blacks now wait until July for the third and final window, in which they will face the Philippines and Guam in Auckland.