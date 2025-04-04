US import to suit up for the Nuggets

New Otago Nuggets import Jaylen Sebree looks for an open teammate during a college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Photo: Getty Images

Hi.

I’m Jaylen.

I’m playing for you guys tomorrow night.

The Otago Nuggets have finally signed a third import.

American Jaylen Sebree replaces Todd Withers on the playing roster and is expected to suit up for the Nuggets against the Indian Panthers in Auckland tonight.

The 27-year-old forward flew into Auckland yesterday morning and met his new team-mates that evening.

He is listed at 2m tall and is a versatile player.

Sebree is athletic, shoots the

ball well and can guard multiple positions. He will have a role

similar to the one Withers performed for the Nuggets during his three-game contract.

He has been playing for Sparta Bertrange in Luxembourg and has averaged 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in eight regulation games.

He has also had a professional playing stint in Finland and played in the NBA G League for the Greensboro Swarm.

In his final year of college, he averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Nuggets coach Mike Kelly was looking forward to seeing what Sebree would add.

"We think he is going to help us in a couple of different positions and one of the big things is his ability to shoot the ball," Kelly said.

"He has been a good three-point shooter throughout his college and his short pro career.

"He’ll have a similar role to Todd but he’s probably not as big and strong as Todd."

Kelly had contacted Sebree before the season got under way but the timing was not right. Sebree was committed in Luxembourg.

Sparta Bertrange made the playoffs but were eliminated 89-80 by Amicale Steesel on March 26.

While Sebree will barely have his bearings before taking the court tonight, it is as gentle an introduction as he could expect.

The Panthers have been woeful in their opening four games. They have given up more than 100 points each time and have struggled at the other end of the court as well.

■The Nuggets have also added an extra assistant coach to the roster — Jeff Sparrow, who hails from the United States.