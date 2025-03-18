Withers signs up for three games

Otago Nugget Todd Withers in action during a NBL match against the Canterbury Rams in 2023. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Help has arrived.

Former Otago Nugget Todd Withers has signed with the franchise for the next three games.

The 28-year-old American power forward was a crucial cog in the 2022 championship-winning team and backed up with another impressive season in 2023, making the all-star five.

He was unlucky not to have collected the defensive player of the year title that season as well.

That defensive prowess and his outside shooting ability will be a welcome addition to an understrength Nuggets side which struggled in its opening match against the Southland Sharks in Dunedin on Friday night.

They were well-beaten 98-70. The Nuggets were disconnected right across the floor but the most obvious flaw was under the hoop.

They had no-one to stop Sharks centre Josiah Allick from strolling into the paint and helping himself.

Coach Mike Kelly said Withers, who arrived in Dunedin on Sunday, was excited to return, even if just for a few weeks.

"There were good vibes about his return. But basketball-wise he is a player who is smart, a good team player, can shoot the ball and he defends," Kelly said.

"He brings a lot to the team and I think he will bring a defensive toughness which will help the group."

Withers, who has signed with Warwick in the Australian NBL1, will fill a gap while the Nuggets find a more permanent solution.

The Nuggets’ next assignment is against the Whai in Tauranga tomorrow night.