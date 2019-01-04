City clubs take opportunity to stage inaugural S.I. Open Fours

Terry Scott

Bowls New Zealand Summer of Bowls appears to have lodged what is hoped to be a permanent listing on its event calendar with the staging of the inaugural South Island Open Fours, held at the Taieri Bowling Club over the past five days.

With the decision of the national body to separate national fours competition from the singles and pairs competition, the Taieri and North East Valley Bowling Clubs' representatives sat down with Bowls New Zealand early last year to discuss enhancing the summer calendar and better promoting fours competition. The result was the popularly received South Island Open Fours Championship.

With the format for the national tournament changing and not starting until Wednesday, and only for singles and pairs, and with the national fours title programmed until late February, representatives of the North East Valley and Taieri Bowling Clubs discussed the gap in competition for top-flight bowlers, particularly for South Island-based bowlers.

"We thought it easier for two clubs to be involved, as opposed to it falling on just the one," North East Valley Club representative Terry Scott said.

"A concept was put in place and this is how it's panned out," Rob Gibson of the Taieri Bowling Club added.

Both were encouraged by the early interest shown in the event, in terms of both sponsorship and competitor numbers.

Gibson and Scott are more than happy the two clubs have laid the foundation for a key event on the Bowls New Zealand Summer of Bowls calendar in the future, and planning has already begun to stage the event again next year.

"We've had some quality teams out here," Scott said.

"When you see a team such as this [the Makos] coming from Nelson in the final, along with teams from Christchurch and Southland, it is certainly something we can build on.

"Not everything goes right first up, but if you say to yourself that the event has attracted a past national fours champion in Andre Smith, Canterbury representatives Kerry Becks, Paddy Stewart, Paul Matheson and past Blackjack Shayne Sincock, as well has a number of past and present local champions, then we have laid a solid platform."

Scott added that scheduling of the event was something to look at for next year, but going back to playing 25 ends as opposed to 18 at present for the national fours event offered players more opportunity.

Gibson echoed Scott's sentiments, adding that he hoped it offered players greater opportunity to play together and test combinations as a precursor to national competition.