Golden gloves success for Henry siblings

Awatea Henry (right) throws a punch against Reece Holz, of Gore, in the final of the 69kg youth male open division at the South Island golden gloves tournament in Kaiapoi yesterday. PHOTO: BRUCE MUNRO

It was a brother and sister benefit for the Henry family at the South Island golden gloves tournament in Kaiapoi over the weekend.

Zsana Henry won the 75kg elite female novice division with an unanimous win over Phillipa Hancox, of Woolston.

It was the first fight for the 21-year-old and she was a convincing winner.

Younger brother Awatea Henry had a dominant win in the 69kg youth male open division and was also named the most scientific youth boxer at the tournament.

Henry (17) won all three bouts convincingly and the win has qualified him for the New Zealand golden gloves in Rotorua later this month.

Henry won the division with a convincing win over Reece Holz in the final, Holz's only bout of the tournament.

Holz won the national title last year so it was an impressive win for Henry.

That was his 45th bout so he is an experienced boxer for a 17-year-old. Fighting for NZ Fight and Fitness, Jarrod Hewitt won his semifinal but lost in a split decision in the final. He was competing in the 81kg lightweight novice.

Gianni Munro claimed a silver in the 69kg youth novice.

Matt Crawford did not have great luck at the tournament.

He won his semifinal in the open 60kg division but was forced to pull out of the final. He took a shot late in the final round of the semifinal and felt unwell afterwards. It was decided to scratch Crawford on health grounds.