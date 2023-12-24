Joseph Parker stuns Deontay Wilder

Joseph Parker celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Getty Images.

Joseph Parker has beaten American Deontay Wilder by unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia this morning, in a major upset in the heavyweight division.

In arguably the biggest win of Parker’s career, the Kiwi boxer dominated Wilder throughout the bout to take the win 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108.

After the match, Parker said he had trained very hard for this moment, paying tribute to the Tyson Fury camp, who got him prepared for the fight.

“Strategy was to be really fit, stay calm, stay relaxed,” Parker said.

He said inactivity may have played a big part for Wilder, but for him it was a great finish to the year.

“A lot of respect to Wilder but we trained hard for this,” Parker said. “We had momentum and focus coming into this fight.”

“The strategy was to stay calm, relaxed and focused. Today we got the win, Merry Christmas to us.”

“This is massive, this is the toughest opponent I’ve faced. Practice, work, practice, work. Today was my day.”

Wilder’s timing was poor, Parker ducking under that dangerous right all night long, and landing his own bowling right hand time and again. This was Parker at his very best - under trainer Andy Lee - and as he said “I’m back.” Big time.

Parker walked Wilder down round after round, and nearly ended the bout in the eighth round thanks to an assault in which the Alabama knockout artist was saved by the bell.

In the ninth, one of Wilder’s best rounds, he recovered, but even as he pushed hard to find the equaliser, it was never there.

“My time was out a little bit,” said Wilder. “Joseph did a great job avoiding my punches. No excuses from us. We not going to base it [on not fighting much].”

Asked whether talk of a bout v Joshua distracted him, Wilder said: “Just a little bit, but we’re making no excuses. We’ll see what happens now. I’ve done a great job managing my money. I’ll be back soon, but if not it’s been a pleasure.”

Earlier today Kiwi Junior Fa was beaten in a technical knockout by Cuban Frank Sanchez as part of a stacked card in the Day of Reckoning event.