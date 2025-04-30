Joseph Parker patient in pursuit of historic title fight

Joseph Parker. File photo: Getty

After 13 years in the pro boxing game, Joseph Parker has learnt the hard way that nothing is written.

The Kiwi is rumoured to be next in line for a shot at the unified heavyweight championship, but as Parker knows all too well, nothing is guaranteed until the fighters step into the ring.

Parker was initially scheduled to meet current IBF champion Daniel Dubois in February, before Dubois pulled out at the last minute due to illness, with Martin Bakole stepping up as a late replacement.

Manager David Higgins said it was a bitter pill to swallow, but there was a silver lining.

"He was well prepared. I think he would've won the fight. That was obviously disappointing.

"But then again he did get a fight in February and he took on a formidable opponent, knocked him out emphatically, gained even more credibility, got a payday, and now he's pole positioned to fight for the full unified heavyweight world title, the greatest prize in sports.

"So you just remain positive and roll with the punches. Excuse the cheesy pun."

That Dubois withdrawal may now open the door for the biggest fight in New Zealand boxing history.

Unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk - the WBA, WBC and WBO champion - and Dubois will fight for four belts at London's Wembley Stadium on July 19.

"The team Parker view is that's a good thing. Belts should unify and the title holders should fight each other," Higgins said.

"So as much as we miss out, those two are the current title holders and the winner will create a unified world champion, which is good for the sport. We're patiently waiting for an official fight offer to be put in front of us."

Promoter Frank Warren has announced Parker as the man to face the winner of unification fight, but Higgins said Parker has taken this with a grain of salt.

"He's a realist. We've been in the game professionally since 2012. There's many setbacks and disappointments in a long career like that.

"You just have to be patient and ready. Of course (Usyk/Dubois) is capturing attention because it's one of the biggest events in the world. So that's natural.

"There's no point getting bitter and twisted about that. Joseph's not being overlooked either. The punters, the fans, the commentators are vocally saying that Joseph gets the next shot. He's right there at the top of the pyramid."

However, Higgins reiterated that they don't want to get ahead of themselves.

"These are tricky deals to make. Big money, big politics, ego, losses happen. Injury.

"I can't see anything formal being put on paper until well after Usyk/Dubois. And then after that, Joseph on paper and in everyone's mind, and in the rankings is next in line."

So who would be Parker's preferred opponent and where does he want them?

"Parker would take on either of them. It doesn't matter where. He'd fight them in a telephone box, he'd fight him in Antarctica. It's about the prize, the legacy and winning the undisputed title."

In the interim, Higgins said Parker was looking to get back in the ring around the same time as the Usyk/Dubois showdown.

"So if Joseph has a fight in the middle of the year and wins, then I think he'd be a very, very strong contender to fight the winner.

"But things like losses and injuries happen in boxing, so there's still an element of crystal ball stuff and speculation until you get to where the rubber meets the road."

Higgins said it was a thrilling time for both the heavyweight division and the sport of boxing.

"It's exciting that they're unifying the division, which is the way it should be.

"It's silly having multiple champions and so we support the notion of having one world champion and we're happy to join the queue and be next in line."