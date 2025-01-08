Nyika predicts fireworks in title fight

David Nyika. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand boxer David Nyika will take on Australian Jai Opetaia on the Gold Coast tonight in the biggest bout of his professional career.

Nyika was a late replacement for the 12-round fight with Opetaia putting his IBF and The Ring cruiserweight titles on the line.

29-year-old Opetaia has a 26-0 record with 20 wins via knockout, while unbeaten Nyika has won nine of his 10 fights with knockouts.

The two have sparred together before and Nyika, an Olympic bronze medalist, told the DAZN face off that he knows what he is in for.

"We've shared very competitive rounds but I think sparring is very different," Nyika said.

"But come fight night it's going to be whatever happens happens, but I truly believe the fans are going to get a really good show."

Nyika, who is known as a very good technical fighter said he is ready for whatever Opetaia throws at him.

"This is not the kind of sport where you can just go in with one game plan.

"This is not tiddlywinks, it is not checkers, it is chess.

"I can't predict this fight because I know how tough you (Opetaia) are and what you are prepared to go through to get the win... and I'm prepared to do the same."

Opetaia is currently ranked the world's best active cruiserweight by a number of organisations.

The former world junior champion has ambitions of moving up to the heavyweight division to fight the biggest names in the game.

He is not concerned about Nyika's knockout power.

"I know I can knock him out, I know I can hurt him," Opetaia said.

"You want to have a gun fight, let's have a gun fight.

"But I know it's not going to be a gunfight, you're going to box you don't want to get hit.

"Twelve rounds of war, I'm ready for it."