Joseph Parker to fight for world title

Joseph Parker celebrates victory over Zhilei Zhang (not pictured) with the title belt at the Kingdom Arena on 8 March, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Getty Images

Almost a decade since he was dethroned, Joseph Parker will again fight for his crown.

After weeks of rumour and speculation, boxing's worst kept secret has been confirmed.

Parker's career resurrection has taken him back to the top of the mountain where he will battle IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on 22 February.

The bout will be the featured undercard fight before Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undisputed world light heavyweight championship.

Dubois took the title after an upset knockout win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley back in September.

With Joshua not pushing for the expected rematch, Parker has been declared the next contender.

Parker posted the fight card to his social media accounts with the accompanying words, "and new".

It comes almost a decade after Parker won the vacant WBO world title with a decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland.

Neither Dubois, 22-2, nor Parker 35-3, are big on trash talk, and prefer to do their talking in the ring and will do so in Riyadh at what has been dubbed 'The Last Crescendo" by Saudi Arabia sports promotion Riyadh Season.