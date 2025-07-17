Gallen quits all sport after beating Sonny Bill

Paul Gallen (right) had Sonny Bill Williams on the ropes in Sydney last night. Photo: Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams won't get a rematch after Paul Gallen has announced his retirement from all sport following his split points win over the former All Black in their boxing bout in Sydney.

The former Australian league legend was judged the winner by a single point, with two judges giving him the bout and another scoring in favour of Williams last night.

After much mud-slinging between the pair before the fight, they shook hands afterwards, with Williams, 39, offering the chance for a post-bout coffee.

"I'm just so happy it's over. That's it, that's my sporting career done," Gallen said.

"I'm really relieved it's over and have come away with a victory - which is what we intended to do."

The 10-year animosity between the pair had been so deep that Gallen had said he wouldn't shake hands with Williams, but did so as soon as the fight was over.

Gallen said he was impressed by Williams' gesture of reconciliation and would take up a coffee invite.

"You've got to respect a man for that. What has happened is in the past. I am 44 years old in less than a month and I'm too old to be having gripes with other grown men.

"I'm happy to break bread with him and he said do you want to have coffee, and I said 'yeah'.''

Williams declined interviews after the bout, but his supporters were critical of the verdict.

Two judges gave the fight to Gallen with 77-74 and 76-75 margins, while a third scored in favour of Williams, 77-74, leaving Gallen the victor by a point.

A crucial factor was referee Les Fear deducting a point from Williams in the seventh round for persistent holding.

The pair shook hands after the bout and said they'd meet for a coffee sometime. Photo: Getty Images

'Ridiculous' result

Former super-middleweight world champion boxer Anthony Mundine called the result "ridiculous'', believing that Williams had won six rounds to two.

"It just takes away from everything when you put so much hard work and dedication into a fight when you come off not the winner and you really did win,'' Mundine told Stuff.

"He outboxed him. Boxing is hit and not be hit. Look at his face, that tells the story."

Gallen said he was nervous about the verdict, after feeling he definitely lost two rounds.

"At the end of the day I got the win, that's what we came here to do. There's no point in whinging or carrying on about it - I won and that's all that matters.''

Gallen said Williams' point deduction for persistent holding was deserved.

"It was pretty clear he was holding me."

But he said he was happy to end the grudge against Williams.

"I don't know him very well, I don't him at all to be honest. But I have seen him with his kids and I know he is a fantastic father and highly devoted to his religion so you have to respect him for that."

In one of the lead-up bouts, double Commonwealth Games gold medallist David Nyika from New Zealand had a fifth-round TKO win over compatriot Nikolas Charalampous.