World Boxing to introduce mandatory sex testing

Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after beating China's Liu Yang in the women's 66kg boxing final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: Reuters

World Boxing will introduce mandatory sex testing for all boxers in its competitions, the body said on Friday, adding that Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif will not be allowed to compete until she undergoes such a test.

The global body, which will oversee boxing competitions in the 2028 Olympics after being granted provisional recognition by the IOC, said it aimed to deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.

The new policy comes less than a year after Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting both won gold in Paris amid a gender-eligibility row.

"Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at... any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing's rules and testing procedures," World Boxing said in a statement.

World Boxing said they had written to the Algerian Boxing Federation stating that Khelif would not be allowed to compete at the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup from June 5-10 until she underwent the test.

Women's welterweight Olympic champion Khelif could not be reached for comment, and the Algerian Boxing Federation did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.

The country's federation joined World Boxing in September, one of more than 100 national federations that have joined the body since it was established in 2023.

While amendments to competition rules are typically done by the World Boxing Congress, the new policy was adopted by the body's executive board which holds the authority to make immediate amendments under "special or emergency circumstances".

'NEW ELIGIBILITY RULES'

"These new eligibility rules were developed with the express purpose of safeguarding athletes in combat sports, particularly given the physical risks associated with Olympic-style boxing," it added.

All athletes over the age of 18 will have to undertake a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) genetic test, which can be conducted by a nasal or mouth swab, saliva or blood, World Boxing said.

"The PCR test is a laboratory technique used to detect specific genetic material, in this case the SRY gene, that reveals the presence of the Y chromosome, which is an indicator of biological sex," World Boxing said.

"Athletes that are deemed to be male at birth, as evidenced by the presence of Y chromosome... or with a difference of sexual development (DSD) where male androgenization occurs, will be eligible to compete in the male category.

"Athletes that are deemed to be female at birth... or with a DSD where male androgenization does not occur, will be eligible to compete in the female category."

In February, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

In March, Khelif said she was determined to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, adding that she would not be intimidated by Trump as she is not transgender.

At the 2023 world championships, Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association after a test that the body said rendered her ineligible to fight as a woman on the grounds of gender.

The IBA lost its Olympic recognition over governance issues, however, and the International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete in Paris.