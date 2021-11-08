Appleby, Metrop win again

Appleby and Metropolitan got their second wins of the senior Southland club cricket one-day competition on Saturday.

Appleby beat the defending champion Waikoikoi in the opening round and on Saturday Appleby beat Marist by three wickets with just two balls to spare.

Shaun Fitzgibbon was the standout batsmen for Marist with 98 runs from 93 balls. Further down the order, Jordan Goodall scored 25 runs to help the team post 182 from its 40 overs.

Kieran Lloyd (37) and Clint Goad (26) were the top run-scorers in the middle order for Appleby.

JP Paul and Connor Hart put on an unbeaten 57-run partnership to win the game in the final over.

Old Boys comfortably beat Marist in round one but they were then thumped by Metropolitan at Queens Park on Saturday.

Metro bowled Old Boys out for just 100 runs in the 27th over.

Jason Osborne, Geoff Wijesinghe and Anjelo Shaman all took three wickets each. Shaman then opened the batting with Lachie Nimmo, making 31.

Nimmo was unbeaten on 41 when Metro secured the nine-wicket win.

Waikoikoi had a win at home against Southland Boys’ High School.

- John Langford