Auckland pace attack sinks Volts

Thumped. You could land on more diplomatic descriptions but Otago was routed today.

The Volts limped to an under-par 129 for nine at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Auckland cruised to an eight-wicket win with nearly three overs to spare.

The Volts are now stranded at the bottom of the Super Smash standings and it is hard to see where the team’s next win will come from, based on their form.

For the visitors, Mark Chapman blazed 55 from 42 balls and George Worker notched an undefeated 53.

But the pace attack of Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister set up the win, the pair claiming six wickets between them.

Nick Kelly did his best to drag the Volts through to a defendable total with a bold knock of 58 from 39 deliveries.

The Volts went into the match missing key all-rounder Michael Rippon.

He was replaced in the side by former New Zealand under-19 representative Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, who was on debut and picked up the wicket of Chapman with a smart caught and bowled.

Hamish Rutherford had a life early. He was dropped second ball and he played and missed a couple of times.

It was not a very convincing start by the Otago skipper and he did not last, spooning a catch to Robbie O’Donnell at mid-off.

He was gone for 11 and Neil Broom nicked out for a duck.

Ferguson had two. Auckland had two. Otago had a long road back.

Kelly and Josh Tasman-Jones started that journey. Kelly did his best to get the strike rate back to where it needed to be.

He had a slice of fortune on 24. He blasted a shot toward the long off boundary.

Glenn Phillips tried to intercept it but misjudged it and parried it for six.

It could have been worse. The hand he did get on it prevented it thudding into his face. That would have been nasty.

The pair put on of 53 before Tasman-Jones offered a catch on 24.

Ferguson had three. Auckland had three. Otago had recovered some ground.

Kelly kept the throttle down. He played a skilful reverse sweep for four to bring up his half century. The left-hander pulled the next delivery for six, but Will Somerville claimed his wicket.

Kelly hit the next shot to Lister at long on. Still, he had pushed the Volts through to 100.

Otago needed some big overs at the death but wickets tumbled instead. Lister bagged two of them in a brilliant 18th over.

It went for just one run and he trapped Anaru Kitchen and Angus McKenzie lbw.

The Volts scored just 27 runs in final five overs and lost four wickets.

Ferguson finished with four for 19 and Lister took two for 14.