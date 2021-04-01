Big-hitting Finnie named as club player of the year

Josh Finnie

Volts limited-overs specialist Josh Finnie was named Dunedin club cricketer of the year at the awards ceremony at the University of Otago Oval last night.

Finnie helped Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai secured the Bing Harris Shield with an impressive return from his 14 games for the combined team.

The 24-year-old apprentice builder scored 430 runs at an average of 39.09 and an impressive strike rate of 150.35. He notched 185 of those runs in an incredible hitting spree against Green Island in late February.

That knock included 12 sixes and 20 fours. Few players are as destructive as Finnie when he is in the zone.

He also had a successful club season at the bowling crease. The off spinner nabbed 25 wickets at an average of 14.76.

Albion left-arm seamer Tommy Clout picked up the bowler of the year award.

He was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with his haul of 38 scalps at an average of 14.74 from 18 games.

North East Valley and fringe Otago batsman Llew Johnson collected the club batsman of the year title.

He was by far the most outstanding batsman in the tournament. The right-hander clubbed 751 runs at an average of 83.44 and a strike rate of 154.21 in 11 games.

The highlight was a mammoth innings of 256 not out against University-Grange early in the season.

North East Valley chairman Bryan Johnston received the services to cricket award. While Johnston played cricket for the club for more than 35 years, it has been his contribution off the field which has had a bigger impact.

He joined the management committee in the 1973-74 season and held several offices during the 1970s. He took some time out to raise a family during the 1980 and 1990s but returned in the early 2000s as club secretary. He is also past president of the club.

He has worked tirelessly in his role as chairman to build the strength of the club.

Kaikorai Junior Cricket Club president Simon Anderson was acknowledged for making the outstanding contribution of the year.

He led the club with aplomb through the challenges of Covid-19 and has overseen growth of playing numbers, in particular a phenomenal growth in female participation. Kaikorai now has four all-girls teams in the junior competition and two in the secondary schools competition.