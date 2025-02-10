Big partnership key for Glenavy

The latest round of the Borton Cup on Saturday featured Glenavy beating Albion, Union beating St Kevin’s, and Valley crushing Waitaki Boys’.

Glenavy batted first against Albion, posting 199 for eight in 50 overs.

Harry Murphy (40) and Jeremiah Shields (71) put on a 113-run partnership for the second wicket, and Ross McCulloch added 21 in the later overs.

Albion’s Param Bajwa took five for 46 off 10 overs, and Aneesh Bose supported with two for 52 off 10.

Albion’s chase fell short, all out for 152 in 39 overs. Sabareesh Ramesh top-scored with 41, and Lyle Aichroth made 21.

Glenavy’s Sehu Ismail Nijam took six for 27 from 8.3 overs, and Jordan Mulligan three for 42 off nine.

At King George Park, St Kevin’s won the toss but struggled with runs, finishing at 125 all out in 34 overs. Jacob Fowler’s 50 was the only significant score, as Union bowled 36 extras.

Daniel Latimer was the standout bowler with four for 17 off 3.5 overs.

Union’s chase started poorly at 24 for four in the eighth over. However, Liam Mavor (59 not out) and Blake Martin (27) added 87 for the fifth wicket in quick time to see Union home at 129 for five in 22 overs.

Fowler took three for 23 off eight and Tai McLean two for

29 off 6.2.

At Weston, Valley posted 289 for eight in 50 overs with Toby Growcott (99), Angus Ruddenklau (68), Shannon Dunnett (27) and Reuben Simpsons (22) leading the way.

For Waitaki Boys’, Billy Wilson took three for 45 off 10, and Harry Mavor three for 32 off eight.

In reply, Waitaki were bowled out for just 52.

Jake Matthews took five for 25 for Valley, his second five-wicket haul in consecutive weeks. Taine Stirling took two for 12 runs off five overs, while Jack Cameron snared two wickets for just one run off 1.1 overs, helping Valley secure a dominant 237-run victory.

• All Southland club games ended in defaults.

By Scott Cameron