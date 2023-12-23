Black Caps humbled by Bangladesh

New Zealand's Adam Milne is bowled by Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. Photo Getty Images

Bangladesh have beaten the Black Caps by nine wickets in the third and final one day cricket international in Napier.

It is Bangladesh's first ODI win over the Black Caps in New Zealand, although the home side wins the series 2-1.

Having dismissed New Zealand for just 98 - the Black Caps' lowest total against Bangladesh - the tourists knocked off their target in just over 15 overs and for the loss of just one wicket, with skipper Najmul Shanto making an unbeaten half-century.

The tourists won the toss and opted to bowl and took wickets regularly on a pitch which offered the pace bowlers bounce and seam.

Black Caps opener Will Young (26) top-scored, while only three other batters made double figures - Tom Latham (21), Josh Clarkson (16) and Adithya Ashok (10).

While conditions suited the bowlers, the New Zealand batting line-up failed to adjust to the side way movement the McLean Park pitch offered.

Bowling for Bangladesh Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar each took three wickets.

It's New Zealand lowest total against Bangladesh in an ODI, the previous lowest being 162 in 2014 in Mirpur.

New Zealand's lowest total in an ODI is 64 against Pakistan in 1986.

Bangladesh had previously lost all 18 of its ODIs against the Black Caps in New Zealand.