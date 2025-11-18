Injured Mitchell to miss rest of Windies series

Daryl Mitchell. Photo: Getty

Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell will miss the rest of the ODI series against West Indies because of injury.

Mitchell experienced discomfort in his thigh while scoring his seventh ODI century in Sunday's seven-run win over West Indies at Hagley Oval.

He didn't field in the Windies innings.

Mitchell remained in Christchurch on Monday as the rest of the squad travelled to Napier for the second game on Wednesday.

The scan revealed a minor groin tear which will require two weeks rehabilitation.

A New Zealand Cricket statement said the prognosis means that Mitchell should recover in time for the three-test series against the Windies starting at Hagley Oval on December 2.

Canterbury batter Henry Nicholls, who was called in as cover, will remain with the squad for the remainder of the series.

"He [Mitchell] has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he'll be missed for two important matches," coach Rob Walter said.

"Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it's great to welcome him back into the side."

The third game is in Hamilton on Saturday.

West Indies then play a tour match against a selection side in Lincoln next week before the first test.