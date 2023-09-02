Black Caps thrashed by England again

Mitchell Santner is bowled by Will Jacks. Photo: Getty Images

England have thrashed the Black Caps again in the second Twenty20 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The hosts needed just two batters to make more than 20 runs on their way to 198-4 – Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned 86 not out from 60 balls and Harry Brook pillaged 67 from just 36.

For the second successive match, England scored at nearly 10 runs an over, a high rate that has become a hallmark under Brendon McCullum’s tutelage.

The hosts were 76-2 after 10 overs but shifted up a gear after that, taking 122 from the next 60 balls.

It could have been an even heftier total had Bairstow not been stranded at the non-striker’s end for the final over.

England captain Jos Buttler provided a timely cameo, cracking Lockie Ferguson over cow corner during the final over to give the Black Caps a target of 199.

In comparison, the Black Caps struggled early. Devon Conway attempted to flick Gus Atkinson over backward square leg in the second over, only to gift an easy catch when he was on just 2.

Finn Allen seemed like he couldn’t wait to join his opening partner back in the sheds. He tried to pull a back-of-a-length Atkinson delivery that was never really there – hitting the splice, spooning it skyward and Jacks ran back at mid-on to take a tidy catch over his shoulder.

At this point, the Black Caps were staring down the proverbial barrel.

Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert began to put a partnership together but the run rate required continued to climb, creeping upwards of 13 an over.

Both batters were going at just a clip over a run a ball, but boundaries were hard to come by and well-run singles were keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Phillips tried to seize the opportunity of a Moeen Ali full-toss, only to toe it straight to Brook at long-on to depart for 22 with the score 44-3.

The arrival of Mark Chapman brought one of the cleanest hits of the match, clearing his front leg and dispatching Liam Livingstone back over his head for a six.

He then attempted to do the same again, but this time caught the outside edge and found Brooks at long-off.

At the end of the 10th over, the tourists were 77-5 and the rate required has risen to 12.20.

Simon Doull did his best to remain positive in the commentary box, but the match was England’s to lose by the midpoint in the Black Caps innings.

England’s spinners stifled the Black Caps, offering no pace for them to work with and restricting them to singles to push the required rate beyond the 13 with eight overs remaining.

Daryl Mitchell survived what sounded like a healthy edge but was then given out after a review for a golden duck – a beautiful delivery from Carse that caught the inside edge with England having no hesitation with the review.

Seifert did his best to keep the Black Caps in it but he had very little company – in an attempt to make a final stand he launched one straight up off Atkinson and Buttler ran from behind the stumps to take the swirling ball in his gloves.

Seifert and Phillips were the only two to make more than 20, scoring 39 and 22 respectively.

The Black Caps were in the end skittled for 103, giving England the win by 95 runs.

Some serious work in the nets is required for the Black Caps – 199 was by no means an insurmountable total but they never looked like reaching it as boundaries were far too scarce and England’s bowlers applied pressure with their runs in the bank.

England now have a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, with the next match on Monday in Birmingham.