Blaze formidable challenge for table-topping Sparks

You get the feeling the Sparks would have to jab themselves in the eye with their glasses to miss a spot in the Super Smash play-offs.

Even then that might not be enough.

Otago (24 points) leads the competition standings with six wins from seven games.

The team has played some brilliant cricket with one notable exception. The Sparks were well beaten by the Wellington Blaze (20 points), whom they play at the Basin Reserve today.

The Blaze have strung together five consecutive wins and will present a big challenge.

Canterbury (12 points) and Auckland (eight points) look to be in a battle for the final playoff berth, while Central (four points) and Northern (four points) can play a spoiling role.

Craig Cumming

Sparks coach Craig Cumming prefers to focus on the next game, but he has had a sneak peak ahead at the various scenarios.

"I think we are probably safe now," he said.

"I always thought six wins was enough to get you [a playoff spot]."

"The teams chasing us have not got an easy draw and also have to play us.

"But [today] is a chance to go up against the big dogs. They have seven White Ferns and they showed their class against us last time."

The Blaze clobbered the Sparks by 66 runs in Queenstown late last year.

It was arguably one of Otago’s worst efforts in the field.

The team bounced back the next day against Auckland, but the heavy loss to Wellington will probably provide some additional motivation.

"Maybe we can give them a bit of a fright — that would be good. But obviously we’re not going to show them every trick in the book," Cumming said.

White Ferns all-rounder Hayley Jensen will miss the game against Wellington, but will return for the Sparks final two round-robin games.

Jensen was bowling with real heat before she took personal leave a month ago.

Her return will bolster a bowling unit which has been humming in her absence.

Spinner Eden Carson and all-rounder Kate Ebrahim are the leading wicket-takers in the competition with 11 apiece.

Swing bowler Emma Black (nine wickets) and wrist spinner Sophie Oldershaw (eight wickets) are not far behind their team-mates.

Those four will be charged with the daunting task of finding a way to get Melie Kerr out. Wellington’s batting line-up revolves around the White Ferns all-rounder.

She has swatted four half-centuries in five games.

But she will not be the only star batter on display. Otago’s Suzie Bates has been in tremendous touch at the top of the Sparks order.

She has carried her bat twice and has scored 330 runs at an average of 66.

Katey Martin is another big threat. She has scored a couple of punishing 40s in past two bats.

How those two cope with Wellington spin duo Kerr and Leigh Kasperek could determine the outcome.

Super Smash

Otago v Wellington

Otago: Suzie Bates (captain), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Marina Lamplough.

Basin Reserve, 11.10am

Competition standings

Otago 24

Wellington 20

Canterbury 12

Auckland 8

Central 4

Northern 4