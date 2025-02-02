Blaze of glory

Amelia Kerr of the Blaze (centre) celebrates with Jess McFadyen after taking the wicket of Sparks' Polly Inglis. Photo: Getty Images

The Wellington Blaze have collected another Super Smash title.

That is nine now.

They beat the Otago Sparks by eight runs at the Basin Reserve in Wellington this afternoon.

The final margin sounds closer than it was.

Wellington had the whip hand for the second half of the game.

The Blaze stumbled with the bat. Their tally of 104 for eight looked awfully light. But they were able to build pressure with the ball.

Australian all-rounder Hannah Darlington took four for 16 and top-scored with 26.

Classy White Ferns all-rounder Melie Kerr was influential as well. She took two for 15.

The Sparks made a perfect but unorthodox start, though.

Emma Black sent the first ball of the match sailing passed leg stump for a wide.

Otago Spark Emma Black reacts as Rebecca Burns is run out early on in the Blaze's innings. Photo: Getty Images

Keeper Polly Inglis fumbled and the non-striker Rebecca Burns set off with the hope of burgling an extra run.

She got sent back by Melie Kerr but she could not beat the throw by Olivia Gain.

Run out without facing. Ouch.

Hayley Jensen kept the pressure on the home team by following up the opening over with a maiden.

But Melie Kerr, named ICC women’s cricketer of the year last month, started finding the gaps and took charge of getting the scoreboard moving.

Darlington picked off a full toss from Eden Carson and got down the wicket to Kirstie Gordon to clobber another boundary.

She gave herself some room and drilled another over mid-off and down to the rope for four.

The partnership was building nicely until Melie Kerr swept the ball in the air and Gain got under it at deep square leg.

Her sister, Jess Kerr, had to depart not long after.

Caitlin Blakely ran around and grabbed the catch at mid-off. But Jensen had been lining it up as well and had to bail very late to avoid a collision.

Darlington handed over more initiative to the Sparks when she holed out.

Wellington’s middle and lower order had not been able to produce many runs during the campaign, so they needed something special.

Maitlin Brown clubbed Jensen back over her head for six to signal she had not given up on hauling her side through to a decent total.

But a lot of overs had slipped by and she could not take her foot off the pedal.

She tried to whip the ball through the leg side but was trapped in front for a handy 24 by Gordon, who finished with two for 20.

Felicity Robertson grabbed three for 16, including two wickets from consecutive balls.

The chase shaped as easy enough but it was not.

Hannah Darlington (centre) took four wickets in the match including that of veteran Otago Spark Suzie Bates (left). Photo: Getty Images

Veteran Otago opener Suzie Bates could not get going. She got a faint edge through to the keeper on nine.

Calamity struck in the final over of the powerplay.

Gain was dropped at mid-on. But Bella James had run down the wicket and could not get back in time.

Too much ball-watching. Not enough communicating.

What the Sparks needed now was a calm approach but Gain went to the lap shot instead and was bowled for five.

It was almost as if the Sparks had forgotten they could win the game by nudging singles.

Brown got through Jensen’s defences and halfway through the innings the Sparks were 48 for four.

The game was evenly poised but Blakely’s demise tipped the scales. She was yorked and bowled by Darlington for nine.

Meile Kerr returned to the attack looking for another breakthrough.

The wrong-un did the trick.

Inglis (12) did not pick it and was trapped in front of middle.

The Sparks still just needed one useful partnership to win. But the home team were at the reins and got rid of Anna Browning cheaply.

Melie Kerr took a wicket with her final ball to further douse the visitor's hopes.

Otago needed 20 off the last over to win and Robertson (29 not out from 29 balls) gave it a crack but to prove too much.