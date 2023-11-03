Blow for Black Caps as Matt Henry ruled out of World Cup

Matt Henry. Photo: Getty

The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow at the Cricket World Cup, with Matt Henry ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after tearing his right hamstring.

The seamer sustained the injury during Wednesday’s heavy defeat by South Africa in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade-two lower tear that will require two to four weeks’ recovery.

Kyle Jamieson, who earlier in the tournament had been with the team as injury cover, replaced Henry in the Black Caps’ 15-man squad. Coach Gary Stead said the whole team were thinking of the injured bowler.

“We’re gutted for him,” Stead said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Pakistan. “Matt’s been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time, and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.

“He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years, which is testament to his class and skills. Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience.”

Jamieson arrived into Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on the eve of the Pakistan match.

It’s been quite a journey for the 28-year-old, who underwent back surgery in February before missing out on initial selection but still spending time in India as training cover earlier in the tournament.

Stead said Jamieson was ready to go for Saturday’s game against Pakistan if required.

“We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings,” he said. “His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.

“Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup.”

The Black Caps sit fourth on the World Cup ladder with two round-robin games remaining, against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka on Thursday, both in Bengaluru.