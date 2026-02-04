Volts zapped by Northern in eight wicket loss

roy Johnson of the Otago Volts in action in their match against Northern on Wednesday. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

It was not the return to one day action the Otago Volts were hoping for.

Days after lifting the Super Smash trophy, Northern were clinical as they dispatched the Volts in an eight-wicket victory at the University Oval this afternoon.

It means the Volts remain winless in the Ford Trophy this season.

The Volts struggled to get going with the bat as Northern bowlers ripped them apart, rolling them 148 runs.

Max Chu was the standout for the Volts with the bat, top scoring with 78 runs off 123 balls.

He crashed three sixes and eight fours in a knock that was the shining light among Otago’s innings.

Northern seamer Scott Kuggeleijn had a day to remember, taking his second List A five wicket bag.

He finished with figures of five for 32 from his 10 overs.

Zak Gibson nabbed two for 13 in 8.3 overs and was a safe pair of hands in the field adding two catches to his tally.

Otago lost three wickets for 13 runs in the opening six overs.

Opener Jacob Cumming (5) was the first to go, replacement Jamal Todd was snuffed for a duck and Jack Boyle (14) went not long after.

Otago captain Luke Georgeson, in his first game back from injury, and Chu went to work as they tried to rebuild their side’s innings.

But Georgeson lasted 15 balls before he scooped his shot away.

Chu continued to plug away, but Otago lost wickets in clumps through the innings.

Kuggeleijn bowled Troy Johnson for 11 and trapped Zac Cumming lbw for a golden duck with the next ball to leave Otago 58 for six in the 16th over.

Ben Lockrose kept turning over the strike for the hot-hand of Chu, but Lockrose went for 13.

The Volts tail end did their best to give Chu a chance to keep them alive.

But Chu came down the wicket hunting for a boundary and was bowled by Gibson to dismiss Otago for 148 in 42.3 overs

In reply, Northern dangerman Katene Clarke was removed in the third over.

He flicked a Matt Bacon delivery to Jacob Cumming at slip to put Northern six for one.

But Brett Hampton barely missed a beat, quickly clobbering away to the boundary.

He was removed for 43 off 30 balls and Northern were 52 for two.

Captain Robbie O’Donnell (44) and Fergus Lellman (51) continued to pepper the boundary and guided Northern to 149 for two in 20.4 overs.