England cricketer admits lying about nightclub incident

England whiteball captain Harry Brooks. Photos: Getty Images

England whiteball captain Harry Brook has admitted he lied about being on his own, when he was hit by a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on their New Zealand tour in November.

Brook, 26, told media last week he was alone, when he went to a nightclub on the night of 1 November, the eve of their one-day match against New Zealand in the capital.

He has now acknowledged other team-mates were present at the nightclub.

The Daily Telegraph had reported Brook, Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were at the nightclub.

"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge others were present that evening," Brook said.

"I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my teammates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.

"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning.

"I recognise I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area, and to improving both personally and professionally."

Harry Brook leaves the field after being dismissed in the One Day International match between New Zealand and England at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on November 1, 2025.

The New Zealand tour was Brook's first as captain of England's whiteball side. They lost the match in Wellington.

Brook was fined £30,000 (NZ$70,000) and given a final warning, after he reported the incident to team management, but that only came to light publicly about two months later, after the Ashes series, which Australia won 4-1.

In an interview with BBC Sport last week, Brook said some players had gone with him to get some food in Wellington.

"I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there. I shouldn't have been there.

"I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. I wouldn't say I was absolutely leathered - I'd had one too many drinks."

The Daily Telegraph reported the cricket regulator was preparing a report, after receiving paperwork on Brook, Bethell and Tongue from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last week. It said Bethell and Tongue had also already been fined by the ECB.

The regulator was able to fine or suspend players for disciplinary offences.

When he apologised to the England team and fans last week, Brook rejected suggestions the side had a drinking culture.

There had been criticism on the Ashes tour, when a video surfaced of opener Ben Duckett apparently drunk during the team's mid-tour break in Noosa.