Half a million for Bradman's 'Baggy Green'

A "Baggy Green" worn by Sir Don Bradman during a series against India in 1947-48 has fetched the highest price for a cap sported by the great Australian batsman.

The auction was held in the Gold Coast on Monday, where $US460,000 ($NZ532,600) was paid.

Sir Don Bradman played 52 tests with a batting average of 99.94. Photo by Alpha/PA Images via Getty Images

Bradman had gifted the cap to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni, whose family preserved it for the last 75 years.

"That’s over three generations under lock and key. If you were a family member you were only allowed to look at it when you were 16 years old for five minutes,” said Lee Hames, the chief operating officer of Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers.

The cap was sold to an anonymous bidder and will be kept on display at an Australian museum, local media reported.

The cap, which has the names "D.G. Bradman" and "S.W. Sohoni" inscribed on the inside, is in good condition.

Another worn by Bradman was sun-faded and insect-damaged when it fetched $US311,000 at auction in 2024.

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman in history, Bradman played 52 tests with a batting average of 99.94, nearly 40 runs higher than any other player.

Nicknamed 'The Don', Bradman died in 2001, aged 92.