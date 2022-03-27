Sunday, 27 March 2022

Bob Carter steps down as White Ferns coach

    White Ferns coach Bob Carter has resigned following the host nation's failure to make the Women's World Cup semifinals.

    Carter confirmed the news at a press conference in Christchurch this morning after the White Ferns finished the tournament with three wins and seven losses from seven games.

    The 61-year-old will return to his former high performance role with New Zealand cricket.

    "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the White Ferns. I've formed some special bonds through this journey and I look forward to continuing working with our female and male cricketers in my High Performance role," Carter said.

