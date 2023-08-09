Boult returns to Black Caps squad for England tour

Trent Boult has been named in the Black Caps squad for the tour of England as preparations ramp up for the World Cup in October. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult will return to the international scene on the eve of the Cricket World Cup after being announced in an experienced ODI squad to face England in September.

Tom Latham will lead the side following the injury to Kane Williamson who faces a race to be fit for the World Cup starting in October. Williamson will link up with the side during the England tour to train and continue his rehabilitation following surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April.

The Black Caps face the fellow 2019 finalists in a four match series starting September 8 in Cardiff. The two sides open the Cricket World Cup on October 5.

Kyle Jamieson will meanwhile return from a back injury in the T20 squad to face the UAE starting next week in the build-up to the England series. The Black Caps will send a T20 squad to the UAE with some of the squad heading on to England for a four match T20 series.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the England series represented good preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

“England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we’re excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup,” he said.

“We’ve obviously had a history of great games against them and I’m sure the four matches will provide all the usual drama and excitement.

“It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again.”

Stead acknowledged the return of Boult and Jamieson who had tread different paths back to the team.

“We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England.

“He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India.”

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the four-game England series as they await the births of their first children, while Ish Sodhi is also returning home after the T20I series against England to spend time with his family ahead of a busy period of cricket.

Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured Achilles in June.

Stead confirmed the Black Caps 15-player squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India would be named in early September, with the exact date still to be confirmed.

The Black Caps final ODI series ahead of the World Cup will be a three-game series in Bangladesh in late September.

Pace-bowlers Blair Tickner and Ben Lister have been called into the T20 squad to play the UAE, after Henry Shipley and Lockie Ferguson were withdrawn.

Canterbury all-rounder Shipley was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a back-injury while playing for Sussex in the UK and will undergo further assessment back here in New Zealand.

Auckland Aces speedster Ferguson is a late signing by the Welsh Fire for The Hundred where he will join ten of his Black Caps T20 teammates already confirmed for the 100-ball competition this month.

Black Caps ODI squad v England

Tom Latham (c)

Finn Allen

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Will Young

Black Caps T20 Squad for UAE and England

Tim Southee (c)

Finn Allen (Eng)

Adi Ashok (UAE)

Chad Bowes (UAE)

Mark Chapman

Dane Cleaver (UAE)

Devon Conway (Eng)

Lockie Ferguson (Eng)

Dean Foxcroft (UAE)

Matt Henry (Eng)

Ben Lister (UAE)

Kyle Jamieson

Cole McConchie (UAE)

Adam Milne (Eng)

Daryl Mitchell (Eng)

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Eng)

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert

Ish Sodhi (Eng)

Blair Tickner (UAE)

Will Young (UAE)