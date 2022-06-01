Bracewell named as injury cover in first test squad

England captain Ben Stokes (left) chats with new head coach Brendon McCullum during an England nets session yesterday ahead of the first test against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London which starts tomorrow night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wellington all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been included in an extended Black Caps squad for the the first test against England starting at Lord’s tomorrow night (New Zealand time).

The Black Caps have named a 15-man squad for the series. But former Otago Volt Bracewell will stay with the team for the first test as cover for batter Henry Nicholls, who has a calf injury and is in doubt for the fixture.

Otago swing bowler Jacob Duffy, Central Districts paceman Blair Tickner and Wellington all-rounder Rachin Ravindra have been released from the initial 20-player squad.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford was granted an early release last week so he could join Leicestershire in the T20 Vitality Blast.

Black Caps left-armer Trent Boult has arrived in London but is considered unlikely for the first test.

Michael Bracewell

In the lead-up to the opening game, a lot of focus has been on former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum’s appointment as England test coach and what impact he will have.

New Zealand-born all-rounder Ben Stokes was named test captain in late April and is expected to help usher in a different style as well.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead batted off such questions, suggesting his focus was elsewhere.

"To be honest, I have not really thought too much about Brendon and the impact he will have," Stead said.

"We are really focusing on the way we play our cricket. I have no doubt, knowing Baz, he will have an instant impact.

"I think any time you get a new captain, new coach and new managing director as well, then there will be a lot of eyes on those guys around the change and what they might, I guess, instigate.

"But Brendon will bring that heart on the sleeve type play, I’m sure."

McCullum will have plenty of insight into the Black Caps camp. But Stead downplayed that advantage, suggesting scouting was extensive these days and there was "nowhere to hide for players around the world at the moment".

Black Caps squad

For England test series

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell (first test only).