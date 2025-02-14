Call for teams to step up for tournament

Binu Anthony has urged more Dunedin clubs to get involved in the annual T20 tournament. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An organiser of the Dunedin Super League has issued a call to arms.

Binu Anthony has urged more Dunedin clubs to get involved in the annual T20 tournament.

Season five will be staged at Kensington Oval on Sunday.

The event has attracted six teams this year. Two are from Christchurch and another is from Invercargill.

"We want more participation from the Dunedin club teams from next year onwards," Anthony said.

Organisers hoped some school terms would consider entering next season and would look at reducing fees or perhaps even granting free entry.

The tournament is supported by the Otago Cricket Association, which provides umpires and scorers and helps with booking the venue.

The Canterbury Phoenix shape as the favourite.

They have snapped up several quality local cricketers.

Green Island pair Yuvraj Khara and Mayank Malhotra, and North Otago’s Amal Ashok will play for the Phoenix.

"I think they’ve got, like, a good team on paper and I think Timaru has got some Christchurch players as well, who have played at senior level," Anthony said.

The winners will claim a cash prize of $3000, while the runner-up will collect $1500.

The format will have the six teams divided into two groups of three.

The top teams from each pool will progress to the final, which is scheduled for 4pm.