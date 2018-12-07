Chu, Snedden selected for NZ XI

Max Chu

Otago back-up keeper Max Chu and former Albion club cricketer Michael Snedden are among a youthful New Zealand XI selected to face Sri Lanka in a three-day match at McLean Park beginning tomorrow.

Chu is eagerly awaiting his first opportunity for Otago. The 18-year-old represented New Zealand at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.

He played four games and grabbed a couple of catches as well as effecting two stumpings. He was little light with the bat, scoring 52 runs at 17.33.

But the left-hander has found some form for Carisbrook-Dunedin in the club one-day tournament. He is the fourth-highest scorer with 192 runs at an average of 64.

Snedden (26) was on the fringe of the Otago side while he was in the South and played for Albion and Otago A. But the strapping medium-pacer lives in Auckland now and made his one-day debut for the province this season.

"We are interested to see what he can produce against a strong touring side," New Zealand Cricket selection manager Gavin Larsen said.

Larsen said the warm-up match shaped as a chance to test depth and look at a younger crop of talented cricketers in what is a busy time of year.

"There was an emphasis on offering another meaningful opportunity to players from the recent under-19s. It's a good chance to continue looking at these younger players against quality opposition," he said.

Wellington spinner Peter Younghusband and Northern Districts batsman Bharat Popli offer first-class experience.



