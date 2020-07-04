Club competition ownership changing hands

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Club cricket is changing hands.

The Dunedin Cricket Association, which has been responsible for delivering the game at the community level, will relinquish the reins on August 1 and the Otago Cricket Association will take control.

The clubs voted unanimously to transfer ownership at a meeting earlier this week. The move has been some time in the coming, though.

The OCA has taken the lead for the past two seasons in what was a trial period.

DCA general manager and OCA operations manager Tim O’Sullivan has straddled both organisations in his roles for 11 years.

Transferring ownership would help align the club competition with the regional and national structures, he said.

"But the club voice will remain a key to us in succeeding all together in keeping the game alive and kicking," O’Sullivan said.

The DCA will gradually wind up and officially cease on December 31, 2021.

Its remaining funds will be made available for club cricket and will be administered by the clubs through a new structure.

O’Sullivan said there was unlikely to be any major change to the way club cricket was structured this season. He hoped to firm up what the season would look like by mid-August.

"It might be that the windows for T20 or 50-over cricket might change but there is not drastic change in the pipeline."