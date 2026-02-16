Craw blasts 172 to lead Waihola to win over Milton

The Waihola Swans returned to their winning ways with a 190-run win over the Milton King Crabs at Kaitangata in the latest round of the South Otago premier competition on Saturday.

Waihola’s win was largely thanks to a whopping unbeaten 172 from opening batter Rowan Craw.

The Swans were asked to bat and recorded a huge 271 for the loss of just three wickets from their 40 overs.

Craw shared a 72-run partnership with Kellan Crowie (24), before he dominated a third-wicket partnership of 117 with Toby Greene (23).

Craw continued to blast his way home with 14 fours and nine sixes to his name.

He finished unbeaten on 172 off 126 balls and has well and truly hit form at the right part of the season.

Murphy Lister was the best of the Milton bowlers with two for 48 off eight overs.

In response, Milton — with only nine batters thanks to a couple of fielding injuries — were bowled out for 81 in the 19th over.

An opening 46-run partnership between Tim Martin (30) and Jacob Jenkins (16) was the shining light of the innings.

Jared Cunningham and Brad Williams took three wickets each for the victorious Swans.

The Kaitangata Kings beat the Clutha Comets on the DLS method in Balclutha.

Kai asked Clutha to bat and may have rued their decision as Clutha opening batter Kelan Smith bludgeoned an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls for his side.

Smith has been conspicuous by his absence this season but showed his ability and aggression with bat in hand.

Remarkably, no other Clutha batter scored higher than seven.

Smith hit 11 fours and five sixes as Clutha finished their innings on 172 for seven.

Kobe Thomson and Connor Smith both took two scalps for the Kings.

In reply, the Kings were 114 for two when the rain came. Allan Thomson hit 43 at the top of the innings to get Kai into a winning position.

The Owaka Bandits beat the Valley Stingers, also thanks to DLS, at Tuapeka Mouth.

Owaka recorded 204 all out in the final over of their innings.

The opening partnership of Jeremy Gray and Gordon Edwards again contributed most of the runs, with Gray top-scoring with 95.

Chris Moffitt took five for 26 from eight overs.

In reply, Valley were 52 for five after 20 overs when the rain came. Gray took three wickets for Owaka.

By Francis Parker